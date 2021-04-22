Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the success of the Taiwan to Palau travel bubble, the Tourism Bureau announced on Thursday (April 22) that it is actively negotiating with Vietnam, Guam, Hawaii, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore on setting up similar travel bubbles.

On Thursday morning, Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Hsi-chung (張錫聰) said that tourism representatives from Asia-Pacific destinations Taiwanese frequent, including Vietnam, Guam, Hawaii, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, came to Taiwan this week, reported BCC. Chang said that the six countries and states are actively negotiating the establishment of new tourism bubbles with Taiwan and will discuss the loosening of epidemic prevention regulations with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

In addition, the Tourism Bureau confirmed that it has also met with representatives from other countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Hachinohe City in Japan's Aomori Prefecture, and Thailand. Chang said that that the tourism industry believes that with a wave of vaccinations in April and summer vacation approaching, the demand for overseas travel will increase.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) was asked to comment on the proposed new bubbles and said the center would assess the needs of the parties involved and a plan would be drafted. He said that after the plan is drawn up, it will be submitted to an inter-ministerial meeting for discussion. Chuang said that only after a formal proposal has been approved can the travel agreements proceed.