Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at end of rainbow

Enhanced, cropped version of photo of rainbow lined up with Taipei 101. (Andrew Ryan photo) Enhanced, cropped version of photo of rainbow lined up with Taipei 101. (Andrew Ryan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American radio host captured this photo of a rainbow landing on Taipei 101 on Wednesday (April 21).

The photographer, Andrew Ryan, has lived in Taiwan for over 20 years and works as the host of Radio Taiwan International's show "Taiwan Insider." Ryan told Taiwan News that he was working in his office Wednesday evening when he spotted the rainbow.

He immediately posted the photo on his Twitter page and the radio station's Facebook page, quickly gaining over 300 likes.



(Andrew Ryan photo)