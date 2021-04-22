Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at end of rainbow

American radio host captures rare moment that rainbow lines up with Taipei 101

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/22 16:55
Enhanced, cropped version of photo of rainbow lined up with Taipei 101. (Andrew Ryan photo)

Enhanced, cropped version of photo of rainbow lined up with Taipei 101. (Andrew Ryan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American radio host captured this photo of a rainbow landing on Taipei 101 on Wednesday (April 21).

The photographer, Andrew Ryan, has lived in Taiwan for over 20 years and works as the host of Radio Taiwan International's show "Taiwan Insider." Ryan told Taiwan News that he was working in his office Wednesday evening when he spotted the rainbow.

He immediately posted the photo on his Twitter page and the radio station's Facebook page, quickly gaining over 300 likes.

Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at end of rainbow
(Andrew Ryan photo)
rainbow
rainbows
Taipei 101
Taipei skyline
skyline
scenic view
scenic views

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
Taipei 101 displays messages on Taiwan-Japan friendship
2021/01/24 09:20
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
Taipei 101 office evacuated after contact with Covid case
2021/01/20 18:56
Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks
Public concerned new skyscraper will block view of Taipei 101 fireworks
2021/01/19 11:52
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Colossal Starbucks coffee mug spotted in Taiwan
2021/01/15 16:09
China puts Taipei 101 in Ministry of State Security promotional video
China puts Taipei 101 in Ministry of State Security promotional video
2021/01/14 17:32

Updated : 2021-04-22 17:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge