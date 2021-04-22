Taiwan’s Gogoro gearing up to enter India with Hero MotoCorp partnership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro announced Wednesday (April 21) it is teaming up with Hero MotoCorp to take its battery-swapping infrastructure and electric scooter technology to India.

The Taiwanese e-scooter maker is setting up a joint venture with Hero, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, to set up its innovative battery-swapping network in India and collaborate on electric vehicle development to introduce Hero-branded e-scooters supported by the Gogoro Network to market, according to a Gogoro press statement.

“Hero and Gogoro’s vision and commitment are perfectly aligned towards the common goal of accelerating the shift to smart, sustainable electric mobility in India, and around the world,” said Dr. Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp. The initial plan will be to focus on the Indian market before expanding overseas.

Hero currently sells vehicles in more than 40 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South and Central America.

“We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two-wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refueling is vital,” said Horace Luke, Gogoro founder and CEO.

The Gogoro Network started with 110 battery swapping stations (GoStations) in northern Taiwan cities in 2015. Fast forward to today, and there are now over 2,000 stations throughout the entire country.

Charging stations can be found at shopping centers, big box retailers, convenience stores, parking lots, gas stations, and coffee shops. In Taiwan’s six major cities, a GoStation can be found every 340 meters on average.

The network handles around 265,000 battery swaps a day. To date, there have been more than 174 million total battery swaps.