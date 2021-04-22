Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Earth Day 2021: Taiwanese magazine wages war on ocean trash

Project proposes to save Taiwan's coasts from mounting garbage

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/04/22 21:35
Trash density on Taiwan's west coast reaches 102 kg/km2 (Business Today photo)

Trash density on Taiwan's west coast reaches 102 kg/km2 (Business Today photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Business Today Magazine revealed the areas most vulnerable to marine debris in Taiwan this Earth Day, and the country's southwestern coast remains the dirtiest, with the local environment swamped by industrial trash.

It is estimated plastic waste in the ocean will accumulate to over 600 million metric tons by 2040. With its territory surrounded by water, Taiwan pledged to address this devasting trend in 2019 with the "Salute to the Seas" policy, which will see over NT$6.5 trillion ($231.39 million) spent between 2020 and 2023 to curb marine debris.

However, one year after the budget was put in place, Business Today still found a whopping amount of trash around Taiwan's coastline during its field research, especially in the western counties of Changhua, Yunlin, and Chiayi, where 70 percent of marine litter comes from the waste of the aquaculture and fishing industry.

Earth Day 2021: Taiwanese magazine wages war on ocean trash
Bottles, fishing nets, and plastic buoys scattered along Taiwan's western coastline (Business Today photo)

At one riverhead in Shengang Township, Changhua, piles of household trash are dumped at an area reserved for fishermen to place shells from oyster farms. "The fact local residents care much more about convenience is the root cause of this," Chen Jin-lan (陳金蘭), the head of Waste Management Section in Changhua County's Environmental Protection Bureau argued.

The bureau's director, Chiang Pei-ken (江培根), also pointed out the low frequency of garbage collection in rural counties owing to the shortage of workers. This encourages illegal dumping from households, as garbage trucks only drop by three times per week. Besides the local garbage, the waste carried by ocean currents from neighboring countries is another source of trash on the country's foreshore, the stretch of waterline between the tides.

Beyond these incessant waves of trash, Changhua's northern coast also contains toxic residue dating back to the 80s and 90s. Chocolate ball-shaped objects mixed with pebbles can be found across the beach, the solidified toxic dust of metallurgic processes. These curiosities have a high density of heavy metals, such as zinc, lead, and cadmium.

These toxic substances, randomly discarded during a time when the nation lacked proper environmental regulations, are continuously washed into the ocean even today.

Earth Day 2021: Taiwanese magazine wages war on ocean trashEarth Day 2021: Taiwanese magazine wages war on ocean trash
Mangrove forest engulfed by plastic waste/toxic residue on beach (Business Today photo)

With the aim of cleaning up the oceans in a sustainable way, Business Today launched its Project Blue — a plan to collect and transform marine debris into slippers through cooperation with environmental NGOs and companies over a three-year period.

One of the indispensable pillars of this project will be Ccilu, a company that released the first shoes made from plastic bottles collected on land in 2020. "We spent more than NT$10 million (US$355,888) within six months to develop these bottle-made shoes, and now we are going to make more out of marine debris," said Hsu Chia-ming (許佳鳴), CEO of Ccilu.

Earth Day 2021: Taiwanese magazine wages war on ocean trash
Prototype of bottle-made slippers from Ccilu (Taiwan News photo)
Earth Day
environment
environmental protection
plastic waste
marine debris
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
2021/04/22 12:47
Taiwan, Somaliland foreign ministers talk cooperation in videoconference
Taiwan, Somaliland foreign ministers talk cooperation in videoconference
2021/04/22 11:48
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer
2021/04/22 11:06
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/22 09:32
Central Bank reveals three most profitable foreign banks in Taiwan
Central Bank reveals three most profitable foreign banks in Taiwan
2021/04/21 21:23

Updated : 2021-04-22 21:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge