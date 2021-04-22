Alexa
Seven injured in stabbing at Dutch asylum-seekers' center

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 14:49
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a stabbing at an asylum-seekers' center in the Netherlands late Wednesday night, police said. A 24-year-old resident of the center was arrested.

The motive for the stabbing in the town of Echt, located 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of Amsterdam, was not immediately clear.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that officers were called to the asylum-seekers' center around 10:15 p.m. (2015 GMT) and arrested the suspect 10 minutes later.

The wounded were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Residents of the building where the stabbings happened were moved to other buildings in the center while police investigated.

