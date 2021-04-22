Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan academic says return to normalcy by year's end unlikely

Academia Sinica president encourages getting vaccinated to help end pandemic

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/22 15:32
Members of public encouraged to remain vigilant against COVID-19. 

Members of public encouraged to remain vigilant against COVID-19.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) on Thursday (April 22) offered a less-than-optimistic take on the possibility of returning to normal life by the end of 2021 while encouraging more Taiwanese to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan, Liao described expectations of normalcy by the year's end as "overly optimistic." He said that while international travel would likely resume in some regions, most countries will not be able to recover so soon.

Noting the continual rise in new COVID variants across the world, Liao revealed that researchers at Academia Sinica have been using big data to identify the primary variants of concern. He added that antibodies and medications against the disease are being developed.

When asked about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Liao said the academy has not obtained it for research purposes. However, international researchers have found it to be 70 percent effective on average, he explained.

Liao also confirmed his plan to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which he said he is very excited about.

Meanwhile, he urged the public to remain vigilant and continue wearing face masks even as the country expands its vaccine rollout. Although mass vaccination can slow the transmission of the disease, this progress could easily be erased by a resurgence of infections, he warned.
Academia Sinica
James Liao
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
AstraZeneca vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence
Australia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence
2021/04/21 21:00
168 Taiwan contacts listed for 2 Covid-positive pilots
168 Taiwan contacts listed for 2 Covid-positive pilots
2021/04/21 18:03
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Slovakia
Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID after returning from Slovakia
2021/04/21 15:35
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
Taiwan willing to share homegrown COVID vaccines with allies
2021/04/21 10:54
Philippine hospitals struggle to cope as more severe COVID-19 wave hits
Philippine hospitals struggle to cope as more severe COVID-19 wave hits
2021/04/20 21:30

Updated : 2021-04-22 15:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge