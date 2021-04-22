Forest park in southern Taiwan reopens after decade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area (藤枝國家森林遊樂區) in southern Taiwan will reopen to the public May 7 after over a decade's hiatus.

The tourist attraction is located in the Maolin National Scenic Area (茂林國家風景區), which sits on the boundary of Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County. Battered by Typhoon Morakot, the deadliest typhoon ever to hit Taiwan, it shut down in 2009 and did not resume services until March 2019, but only temporarily.

Following years of restoration and improvements to infrastructure, the Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area is finally ready to meet the public. Reservations are available beginning at noon on Thursday (April 22) and must be made 15 days prior to the date of one's visit.

A daily cap of 500 visitors will be implemented after services resume, and this is subject to adjustment. Visitors will enjoy a discounted NT$100 (US$3.56) admission fee between May 7 and 31, after which a ticket will be priced at NT$120, according to the Forestry Bureau.

Situated at altitudes of 1,500 to 1,800 meters, the Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area boasts a plethora of mountain forests rich in maples, cypresses, Taiwan red pines, and cherry and plum trees. With the primal landscape and cool weather averaging 17-degrees Celsius, the park encourages "forest bathing," hiking, flower-viewing, and birdwatching.







Tengjhih National Forest Recreation Area (Maolin National Scenic Area photos)