Strong Vision towards Carbon Neutrality Brings NEFIN and Mondelēz International Together

3,060 state-of-the-art solar panels to be installed on rooftop of Mondelēz Thailand plant

BANGKOK, THAILAND & HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 April 2021 – The leading solar photovoltaic developer and investor in carbon neutrality solutions, NEFIN Group, and leading global snacking company, Mondelez International, signed a Power Purchase Agreement today to kick-off a meaningful partnership allowing the over 7000 sq.m. Mondelēz manufacturing facility in Thailand to embrace clean energy.









NEFIN Group is commissioned to design and build a total of 3,060 solar panels with a full capacity to generate 1,346.4 kWp. It is estimated that system can produce an annual solar energy output of 1,988,741 kWh, equivalent to 1,566 tons CO 2 offset per annum.

"We choose the Earth Day to announce this partnership as it helps convey a deeper meaning than just a PPA project for NEFIN," said Glenn Lim, CEO of NEFIN Group. "We believe all corporates, large and small, should play a key part in combating climate change and embracing sustainability. By announcing the kick-off of this project today, we wish to engage with more decision-makers and stakeholders who want to make a positive change for the environment and for their businesses in the long-run."

Mondelēz International has an on-going commitment to lead the future of snacking by making snacks the right way to deliver positive impact to the world and the communities where its business operates. As part of the company's mission, Mondelēz International focuses its purpose-driven strategy on well-being and sustainability, including reducing environmental impact. The company has established clear sustainability goals and measurable environmental targets. As a result, it had delivered all of its 2020 environmental reduction goals on CO2, water and waste. Mondelēz International continues to invest more in energy efficient technologies, improving energy management and promoting sustainability in its manufacturing facilities across the globe.

Jirapong Jaroensri, Plant Manager, Mondelēz International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "At our Lad Krabang Plant, we have started our journey towards renewable energy since 2016, including purchasing the electrical from low CO2 emission sources and installing plate heat exchangers (PHE) to produce hot water and reuse it at our Cooling Tower. Today, we are very excited to announce a new milestone step together with a leading solar developer and investor like NEFIN Group. This partnership marks a new progress towards achieving our goals to create sustainable future for snacking and reduce end to end absolute CO2 emissions by 10% by 2025 versus 2018 baseline."

With a strong base and solid track record in Asia, NEFIN has completed projects that altogether have already generated 77,766 MWh, which is equivalent to have planted 775,748 trees for the environment, or offsetting 185,907,287 kilometers' CO 2 emission by driving a car. "This partnership kick-off is important to NEFIN Group as it continues to expand its footprint into the Thailand market. We hope this is the first step of a long-term partnership between Mondelēz and NEFIN. Together, we believe we can achieve more for sustainability than us divided," commented Bor Hung Chong, Head of Business Development of NEFIN Group.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO cookies, belVita breakfast biscuits and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Milka chocolate and cookies, Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy, Trident gum and many more. Mondelēz International is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

About Mondelēz International (Thailand)

Mondelēz International is part of the Mondelēz International group of companies which empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world, with a strong presence in Southeast Asia. With 2020 net revenues of approximately USD 27 billion, Mondelēz International is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Halls gum and candy, Clorets gum and candy, Dentyne gum, Sour Patch Kids soft candy, OREO cookies, RITZ crackers, LU biscuits, Chips Ahoy! cookies, Solite cake, Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Toblerone chocolate, Philadelphia cheese and many more. We've been part of Southeast Asia for more than 70 years, with operations in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. Our +7,000 colleagues work across our ten manufacturing locations – including the plants in Ladkrabang and Khon Kaen in Thailand – two research and development technical centers and our sales and marketing network to create products that people can truly love and feel good about. From wholesome to indulgent bites, consumers can enjoy the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.





Visit mondelezinternational.com and follow us on social media

About NEFIN Group

NEFIN Group is a regional renowned carbon neutrality solutions provider and investor with a bespoke unified energy management platform committed to achieve carbon neutrality for organizations . Founded by a core management team of DuPont Solar Business, the management team has grown into a well-rounded team of engineers, legal experts, investment bankers and techno-commercial experts with the combined experience of over 40+ years of project development in Asia and 50+ years of engineering experience. NEFIN Group has collectively delivered over 300MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems regionally. As a strong cohesive team, NEFIN Group is able to offer a comprehensive 360 degree assessment and full-suite of services on socially responsible and commercially viable projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone's responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future. Please refer to NEFIN's website www.nefinco.com for more information.