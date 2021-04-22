Taiwanese companies named Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (center) and representatives of ITRI, Foxconn, Quanta, Asus, Kinpo Electronics. (CNA photo) Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (center) and representatives of ITRI, Foxconn, Quanta, Asus, Kinpo Electronics. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese companies and a research institution have been named Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators in recognition of their research and development and industrial innovation.

In its 10th annual report released on Tuesday (April 20), Clarivate Analytics, a global information service company, named the Taiwanese government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) as one of the world's most innovative research organizations for the fourth consecutive year. The ITRI is on the list alongside local tech giants Foxconn, Quanta, Asus, and Kinpo Electronics.

This is the fifth time the ITRI has received this recognition, making it the most-awarded research institution in Asia. Quanta and Foxconn have been recognized by Clarivate three and four times, respectively, while Asus and Kinpo were first-timers.

This year's list also includes renowned international companies like Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Fraunhofer.

According to Clarivate, its global innovator report uses patent data to evaluate organizations' capacity for innovation, market placement strategies, influence of R&D technology, and globalization. The report has become a leading indicator in global R&D innovation.

Clarivate Taiwan General Manager Nathan Fan (范永銀) congratulated the ITRI and the companies for making the list. He emphasized that international innovators are an increasingly critical resource for the fast-changing society.