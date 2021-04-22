Alexa
Jessica Korda shoots 7-under 64 to take LA Open lead

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 11:19
Jessica Korda tees off at the first hole during the first round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Wednes...
Lydia Ko tees off from the second hole during the first round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Wednesda...
Patty Tavatankit tees off at the second hole during the first round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club We...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Korda birdied three of the final four holes for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Wednesday after the first round of the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open.

Korda had eight birdies and a bogey at Wilshire Country Club. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January for her sixth LPGA Tour title, and sister Nelly Korda followed with a victory a month later in the Gainbridge LPGA in the second event of the year.

Tiffany Chan and Moriya Jutanugarn were a stroke back.

Nelly Korda was two strokes back at 66 with Dana Finkelstein, Su Oh, Carlota Ciganda and Austin Ernst.

Michelle Wie West matched Lexi Thompson with a 70.

Lydia Ko opened with a 78, four days after winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii at 28-under 260.

Patty Tavatanakit had a 75 in her first event since winning the ANA Inspiration for her first major and first LPGA Tour victory.

Updated : 2021-04-22 12:51 GMT+08:00

