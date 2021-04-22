Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, Somaliland foreign ministers talk cooperation in videoconference

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu described meeting as 'productive and rewarding'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/22 11:48
Taiwanese and Somaliland officials at Tuesday's videoconference. (Twitter, MOFA photo)

Taiwanese and Somaliland officials at Tuesday's videoconference. (Twitter, MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday (April 20) held a videoconference with Somaliland acting Foreign Minister Liban Yousuf Osman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the “productive and rewarding” dialogue touched upon multiple topics, including bilateral cooperation and joint pandemic prevention efforts.

Osman tweeted that the meeting was substantive and “underscored significant areas of mutual beneficial cooperation” between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the meeting was courteous. She stated that Osman had thanked Taiwan for initiating the Maternal and Infant Healthcare Improvement Project, Fruit and Vegetable Increased Production and Quality Improvement Project, and Government Digitization Improvement Project.

Ou also noted that Osman had expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese government and private companies for providing epidemic prevention supplies and assistance. Both parties expressed their willingness to continue deepening their mutually beneficial partnership, the MOFA spokesperson remarked.
Taiwan
Somaliland
Taiwan-Somaliland relations
Joseph Wu
Liban Yousuf Osman

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Bank reveals three most profitable foreign banks in Taiwan
Central Bank reveals three most profitable foreign banks in Taiwan
2021/04/21 21:23
Taiwanese investment in China decreases by 68% in Q1 2021
Taiwanese investment in China decreases by 68% in Q1 2021
2021/04/21 20:33
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
2021/04/21 18:59
2021 Touch Taiwan trade show opens at Nangang Exhibition Center
2021 Touch Taiwan trade show opens at Nangang Exhibition Center
2021/04/21 17:58
Taiwan ally Paraguay rejects 'blackmail' following Chinese attempt at vaccine diplomacy
Taiwan ally Paraguay rejects 'blackmail' following Chinese attempt at vaccine diplomacy
2021/04/21 17:21

Updated : 2021-04-22 12:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart