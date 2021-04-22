Alexa
LEADING OFF:

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/22 10:07
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler works against a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April ...

New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Petersburg,...

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Alex Cobb delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium i...

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

___

ACE FOR STARTERS

Los Angeles ace Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series against the NL rival San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, and will be followed by LHP Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.19) and RHP Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.42), with Dustin May (1-1, 2.93) scheduled for Sunday’s series finale. The Dodgers won two of three last weekend in San Diego.

___

BACK AGAIN

Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will rejoin the club from the alternate site to make his third start after missing all of 2020 serving a ban for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. Germán struggled in outings against Toronto and Tampa Bay before being sent down, surrendering seven runs and four homers over seven innings. He’ll face the Indians and righty Aaron Civale (3-0, 2.18) in the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland.

___

Alex Cobb (1-0, 4.63 ERA) makes his third start for his new team Thursday when the Los Angeles Angels open a four-game series at the slumping Houston Astros, who have lost nine of their last 10 games. Houston also was 7-10 last year before winning eight in a row.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-22 11:22 GMT+08:00

