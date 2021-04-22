Alexa
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan

CWB issues heavy rain alert for Keelung, New Taipei City, and Yilan County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/22 11:18
NOAA animated GIF of Typhoon Surigae. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain alert for two cities and one county in northeast Taiwan as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to the country today (April 22).

As of 2 a.m., Typhoon Surigae was 510 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost point of Eluanbi, moving northeast at 13 kilometers per hour. The typhoon has a radius of 250 km and is packing maximum sustained winds of 162 kph, with gusts of up to 198 kph, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

At 9:35 a.m., the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County. According to the CWB, easterly winds will blow part of the storm's periphery towards northeastern Taiwan, likely bringing rain to the areas listed in the advisory.

CWB forecaster Zhao Hung (趙竑) said that Surigae will come closest to the country today and will begin to move away this evening as it turns from a northeastward to an eastward direction. In addition to the areas listed, the typhoon could also bring rain to the east and mountainous areas of the north.

In addition, Zhao warned of large waves on Keelung's north coast, eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, coastal areas of southwest Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. The Hengchun Peninsula in particular could see waves ranging from three to six meters in height.

Local fog or low clouds in Kinmen and Matsu could affect visibility today. Passengers taking flights to and from those islands should monitor the status of their flight in case of delays due to poor visibility, while motorists on those islands should keep an eye on traffic broadcasts.
