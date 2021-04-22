Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Men in black invade Taipei police station to attack officer

10 men chase officer into station after confrontation, smash police laptops

  142
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/22 11:06
Songshan Precinct of Taipei City Police Department (Google Maps screenshot)

Songshan Precinct of Taipei City Police Department (Google Maps screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of about 10 men recently invaded a police station in Taipei's Songshan District after a confrontation with one of the officers and destroyed several laptops at the front desk.

On Tuesday (April 20), a netizen claiming to be an officer at the Songshan Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department shared details of the incident on Facebook.

He said a group of young men dressed in black had chased a senior officer surnamed Yang (楊) into the station at around 3 a.m. on April 15 after an argument. While Yang was hiding in his office, the men began smashing laptops at the front desk, despite the presence of the other officers, and demanded that he come forward.

Noting that Yang and the group of men, who allegedly numbered more than 10, appeared to be drunk, the netizen questioned the precinct's handling of the matter and pointed out that none of the invaders have been arrested. He said the precinct had failed to preserve the dignity of law enforcement for fear of losing face.

Songshan Precinct inspector Chen Chieh-chi (陳玠齊) responded to the post by emphasizing that the police department would not tolerate misbehavior from Officer Yang or the group of invaders. National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) confirmed to reporters on Thursday that an investigation has been launched and that the appropriate punishments will be issued.
Songshan Precinct
Taipei City Police Department
police in Taipei
law enforcement
Taiwan police
Songshan District

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei 1st in fight against crime, guns: Police
Taipei 1st in fight against crime, guns: Police
2021/04/15 17:56
Taipei police add teddy bears to force
Taipei police add teddy bears to force
2021/03/19 10:49
Unexploded bomb found in Taipei's Songshan
Unexploded bomb found in Taipei's Songshan
2021/02/18 11:50
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
2021/01/06 21:15
'Police in Taipei' to feature free self-defense lesson
'Police in Taipei' to feature free self-defense lesson
2020/12/12 16:45

Updated : 2021-04-22 11:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart