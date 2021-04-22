Pacers' small ball comes up big in 122-116 win over Thunder

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk during the second half of an NBA basketball g... Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder center Tony Bradley (13) and guard Ty Jerome (16) during the second ha... Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder center Tony Bradley (13) and guard Ty Jerome (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) reaches between the torso and arm of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) for the ball during the fi... Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) reaches between the torso and arm of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) passes the ball between Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Oshae Brissett (12) during the ... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) passes the ball between Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Oshae Brissett (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) drives on Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Ind... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) drives on Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) on a shot during the first half of an NBA basketbal... Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) on a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — With seven men out, the Indiana Pacers came up big by playing small ball Wednesday night, running away from the reeling Oklahoma City Thunder 122-116.

Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Caris LeVert scored 28 points as the severely short-handed Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak despite playing without anyone taller than 6-foot-7. Indiana was missing three starters — two-time All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, center Myles Turner and forward T.J. Warren — and four backups.

Darius Bazley matched his career high with 26 points and Svi Mykhailiuk had 20 points to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City has lost 12 in a row overall, seven straight on the road and is still seeking its first victory in April.

Indiana took control early, finishing the first quarter on a 16-6 run to make 34-28 and extending the margin to 13 late in the second quarter.

But Oklahoma City fought back in the second half.

The Thunder pulled to 73-72 on Moses Brown's three-point play with 6:59 left in the third — only to watch Indiana answer with a 13-4 spurt. And when they closed to 105-104 midway through the fourth, LeVert broke the game open with a five-point flurry to make it 110-104.

Oklahoma City got one more chance after Brogdon threw the ball away and Theo Maledon's 3-pointer with 24.5 seconds left made got the Thunder within 118-116. But Brogdon closed it out by making four free throws.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Brown finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... Mykhailiuk also had nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. ... Kenrich Williams had 15 points off the bench. ... Oklahoma City's last win came March 31 against Toronto. Its last road win came March 21 at Minnesota. ... The Thunder has lost three straight to the Pacers and the two teams will meet again May 1.

Pacers: Just hours after Indiana signed Oshae Brissett for the third time this month, he celebrated with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Both were career bests. ... T.J. McConnell had 12 points, eight assists and four rebounds. ... LeVert added five rebounds, six assists and four steals. ... The Pacers avoided their third four-game losing streak of the season, which would have been the franchise's most since 2016-17.

OUT OF ACTION

In addition to Sabonis (lower back), Turner (right foot), Warren (left foot), the Pacers played without Goga Bitazde (left ankle), Jeremy Lamb (left knee) and Doug McDermott (left ankle). JaKarr Sampson sat out, too, after league officials suspended him for one game for headbutting Patty Mills during Monday's loss to San Antonio.

Oklahoma City also was undermanned. Guards Luguentz Dort (right hip) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right foot), forward Josh Hall (knee) and forward-center Mike Muscala (right ankle) all missed the game. Forward Aleksej Pokusevski left in the first half with a non-COVID illness and did not return.

STAYING ALIVE

The victory gives Indiana a remote to extend its streak of consecutive winning seasons on its home court to 32. The Pacers are 10-17 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with nine home games left. Indiana has the longest active streak in the league and is tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Returns home Friday to face Washington in its only home game during the current seven-game stretch.

Pacers: Can complete a three-game sweep of Detroit by winning Saturday at home.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports