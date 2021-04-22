Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia says it cancelled state deals on China’s Belt and Road over ‘national interest’

By REUTERS
2021/04/22 14:00
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Twitter, Marisa Payne photo)

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Twitter, Marisa Payne photo)

Australia said a decision to cancel two deals between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative was about ensuring consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country.

The Chinese embassy earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two framework agreements signed by Victoria state as “provocative” and said it would further damage ties with Australia.

Payne said on radio on Thursday (April 22) she had received a thousand notifications from the states about deals they had with multiple foreign governments, under a new process that gives her veto over such arrangements.

“This scheme is very focussed on Australia’s national interest. Its about ensuring consistency of our foreign relations across Australia and it’s most certainly not aimed at any one country,” she told ABC radio’s AM program.

Beijing had been notified of the decision before it was made public on Wednesday evening.

She added Australia was committed to engaging with China, and was “asking all goverments around the world to respect our government’s decision-making authority.”

Australia’s conservative coalition government had declined to agree to a country-level MOU with China on the Belt and Road Initiative. But Victoria Labor Premier Dan Andrews signed an agreement to promote the infrastructure development initiative in 2018 and 2019，saying it would bring Chinese investment to his state.

Article content

The Chinese embassy said in a statement the cancellation was “another unreasonable and provocative move taken by the Australian side against China.”

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

On Wednesday, a senior Chinese embassy official again criticized Australia’s move to effectively ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from its 5G network in 2018, the first country to do so, saying Canberra had “even persuaded others to follow suit.”

Payne is visiting New Zealand, where she will meet her counterpart Nanaia Mahuta. Mahuta on Monday said New Zealand did not support the Five Eyes security alliance – which also includes Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States – speaking out on human rights issues.

The comments were widely interpreted as referring to Five Eyes joint statements criticizing China.

“Australia will continue to emphasize the vital nature of the Five Eyes in security and intelligence,” Payne said on Thursday.
Australia China relations
Australia
Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese embassy

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence
Australia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence
2021/04/21 21:00
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
2021/04/19 14:00
Australia has no plans to change AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, PM says
Australia has no plans to change AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, PM says
2021/04/08 14:00
A paper cowboy rides out his quarantine in Australian hotel
A paper cowboy rides out his quarantine in Australian hotel
2021/04/07 19:00
Missing endangered bird from Australia located in Taiwan
Missing endangered bird from Australia located in Taiwan
2021/03/29 14:00

Updated : 2021-04-22 14:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge
Southern Taiwan swimmers stained with oily sludge