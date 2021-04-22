Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wizards rookie Avdija wheeled off court with leg injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 08:30
Wizards rookie Avdija wheeled off court with leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards rookie Deni Avdija suffered a serious-looking injury to his lower right leg and was taken from the court in a wheelchair Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter against Golden State. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey. Wizards employees carefully helped Avdija into the wheelchair and he was taken off the court while rubbing his head with a towel.

Washington selected the 20-year-old Avdija out of his native Israel with the ninth pick in last year's draft. The 6-foot-9 small forward is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-22 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart