2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent planes, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/22 09:32
Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (April 21), marking the 18th such intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent planes, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

Initially, these intrusions were usually carried out by one to three slow-flying turboprops. However, over the last month, China has begun sending larger incursions including fighter jets (J-10s and J-16s) into Taiwan’s identification zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese planes were tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

Chinese Y-8 REECE (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on April 21 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLA planes

Updated : 2021-04-22 11:19 GMT+08:00

