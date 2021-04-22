Rams CB Darious Williams signs restricted free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cornerback Darious Williams has signed his restricted free agent tender to return to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams confirmed the formality Wednesday for their up-and-coming defensive back.

Williams had four interceptions and 14 passes defensed last season for the Rams, and he added a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in Los Angeles’ playoff victory at Seattle.

Williams will make $4.766 million in 2021 after his breakout season opposite All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. The former undrafted free agent from UAB has played his way into a key role with the NFL’s No. 1 defense less than three years after the Rams claimed him off waivers from Baltimore.

Williams was given a first-round tender by the Rams, indicating his importance in their secondary. If another team had signed Williams to an offer sheet that the Rams declined to match, they would have received a first-round pick in compensation.

Williams would be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 without a contract extension.

