Daryl Dike scores on overhead kick for Barnsley, 9th goal

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/22 06:41
American forward Daryl Dike scored on an overhead kick in the 65th minute, giving Barnsley a 1-0 win at Huddersfield on Wednesday night in England's second-tier League Championship.

The 20-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, allowed a cross from Carlton Morris to bounce across the penalty area, and with his back to the goal sent a bicycle kick past the outstretched left arm of goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

Dike has four goals in April and nine in 16 league matches during a loan from Major League Soccer's Orlando to Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

Barnsley is sixth with 74 points with three league matches remaining, on track for a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Updated : 2021-04-22 09:46 GMT+08:00

