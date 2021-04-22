Alexa
Suspect in Iowa trooper's death taken from hospital to jail

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 06:19
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper was released from a hospital Wednesday and transported to jail, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, had been recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on April 9 in Grundy Center.

Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was killed while helping to arrest Lang, who was barricaded inside his home, authorities said.

Lang, who ran for sheriff last year, was taken from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office, where he made his initial court appearance.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder and assault on a peace officer. Lang was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail, where he was being held on $3 million cash bond.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the agency is Iowa State Patrol.

Updated : 2021-04-22 08:19 GMT+08:00

