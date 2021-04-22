Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/22 03:49
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.32 to $61.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell $1.25 cents to $65.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.85 a gallon. May natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.70 to $1,793.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 73 cents to $26.57 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.10 Japanese yen from 108.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.2029 from $1.2031.

Updated : 2021-04-22 06:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history