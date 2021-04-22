Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington loses LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui to Achilles injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 03:09
Washington loses LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui to Achilles injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a third-team AP All-American selection last season, will miss the next six to 10 months after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice last week.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake said Wednesday that the Huskies are not ruling Tupuola-Fetui out for the entire 2021 season as of yet. Tupuola-Fetui is expected to undergo surgery later this week.

Despite playing just three games last fall, Tupuola-Fetui was a revelation in his first season as a starter for the Huskies. He had seven sacks and 13 tackles. He also forced and recovered one fumble.

The loss of Tupuola-Fetui is another big blow for Washington's defense heading into the 2021 season. The Huskies previously announced that outside linebacker Laiatu Latu was forced to medically retire this offseason due to a neck injury.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-22 06:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history
Cops bust biggest marijuana grow-op in Taiwan's history