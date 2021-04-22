Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/22 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 134.20 Down .25
May 132.65 133.35 130.65 132.20 Down .25
Jul 136.10 Down .25
Jul 134.70 135.40 132.50 134.20 Down .25
Sep 136.50 137.25 134.45 136.10 Down .25
Dec 138.95 139.65 136.85 138.50 Down .30
Mar 140.95 141.60 138.80 140.50 Down .30
May 141.70 142.35 139.80 141.30 Down .25
Jul 142.10 142.10 140.15 141.75 Down .20
Sep 142.25 142.35 140.30 142.00 Down .15
Dec 142.75 142.75 141.00 142.35 Down .15
Mar 142.20 143.00 142.20 143.00 Down .20
May 142.70 143.50 142.70 143.50 Down .25
Jul 144.00 Down .25
Sep 144.55 Down .25
Dec 145.10 Down .20
Mar 145.50 Down .20

Updated : 2021-04-22 06:44 GMT+08:00

