New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|134.20
|Down
|.25
|May
|132.65
|133.35
|130.65
|132.20
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|136.10
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|134.70
|135.40
|132.50
|134.20
|Down
|.25
|Sep
|136.50
|137.25
|134.45
|136.10
|Down
|.25
|Dec
|138.95
|139.65
|136.85
|138.50
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|140.95
|141.60
|138.80
|140.50
|Down
|.30
|May
|141.70
|142.35
|139.80
|141.30
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|142.10
|142.10
|140.15
|141.75
|Down
|.20
|Sep
|142.25
|142.35
|140.30
|142.00
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|142.75
|142.75
|141.00
|142.35
|Down
|.15
|Mar
|142.20
|143.00
|142.20
|143.00
|Down
|.20
|May
|142.70
|143.50
|142.70
|143.50
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|144.00
|Down
|.25
|Sep
|144.55
|Down
|.25
|Dec
|145.10
|Down
|.20
|Mar
|145.50
|Down
|.20