BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 03:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2439 Up 20
May 2442 2442 2384 2399 Up 20
Jul 2459 Up 16
Jul 2426 2450 2419 2439 Up 20
Sep 2455 2472 2444 2459 Up 16
Dec 2455 2480 2452 2469 Up 17
Mar 2447 2472 2447 2464 Up 17
May 2447 2466 2446 2458 Up 16
Jul 2464 2466 2452 2458 Up 15
Sep 2464 2466 2457 2459 Up 14
Dec 2466 2467 2459 2460 Up 14
Mar 2460 Up 14

Updated : 2021-04-22 05:14 GMT+08:00

