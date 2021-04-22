BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2439
|Up
|20
|May
|2442
|2442
|2384
|2399
|Up
|20
|Jul
|2459
|Up
|16
|Jul
|2426
|2450
|2419
|2439
|Up
|20
|Sep
|2455
|2472
|2444
|2459
|Up
|16
|Dec
|2455
|2480
|2452
|2469
|Up
|17
|Mar
|2447
|2472
|2447
|2464
|Up
|17
|May
|2447
|2466
|2446
|2458
|Up
|16
|Jul
|2464
|2466
|2452
|2458
|Up
|15
|Sep
|2464
|2466
|2457
|2459
|Up
|14
|Dec
|2466
|2467
|2459
|2460
|Up
|14
|Mar
|2460
|Up
|14