Colgate hires Ganiyat Adeduntan as women's basketball coach

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 03:25
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate has named Ganiyat Adeduntan its women's basketball coach.

Adeduntan arrives after three seasons on Jennifer Rizzotti's staff at George Washington. She helped the Colonials win an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in 2018 and served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to have been selected,” said Adeduntan, who was not retained when George Washington fired Rizzotti last month. “I am thrilled to work with a community whose values align perfectly with mine. I cannot wait to get started.”

Adeduntan, a 1,000-point scorer at Florida State under coach Sue Semrau, spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Northeastern and was head coach for two seasons (2012-14) at Division III Wheelock College in Boston.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Updated : 2021-04-22 05:14 GMT+08:00

