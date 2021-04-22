Alexa
Milan loses 2-1 at home to Sassuolo in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/22 02:42
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s chances of holding on to a Champions League spot took a hit Wednesday with a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo in Serie A.

Substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored twice in the final 14 minutes to turn the match around after Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s first-half opener 14 minutes from time.

Second-place Milan was firmly in the title race at the start of the year but could find itself 12 points behind Inter Milan if the Serie A leader wins at relegation-threatened Spezia later.

Atalanta could move a point above Milan if it wins at Roma on Thursday. Fifth-place Napoli also plays Thursday and can close the gap to three points with a win at home to Lazio.

Fourth-place Juventus was playing Parma later Wednesday.

Milan was one of the three Italian clubs involved in the attempt to launch a Super League. Along with Juventus and Inter, the Rossoneri abandoned the project on Wednesday.

Zlatan Ibrahimović was out injured but Milan scored the opener in the 30th minute when Çalhanoğlu curled into the top right corner.

Both teams had chances before Sassuolo turned the match on its head.

Raspadori passed to Jeremy Toljan on the right side of the area and his shot was deflected back into the path of his teammate, who turned it in at full stretch.

Raspadori doubled his tally seven minutes later with a low, angled shot which went in off the left post.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-22 05:13 GMT+08:00

