Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

White Sox, Indians postponed by snow, cold weather

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 01:19
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu looks up after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday,...

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu looks up after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday,...

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have postponed Wednesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow, cold weather and a soggy field.

Up to 4 inches of snow fell overnight in the Cleveland area, and there was still snow covering the infield tarp at Progressive Field when then game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch.

The AL Central teams will make up the postponement during Chicago's next visit to Cleveland by playing a doubleheader on May 31 — two 7-inning games starting at 3:10 p.m.

Behind two home runs from reigning AL MVP José Abreu, the White Sox won Tuesday night's game 8-5 in frigid conditions.

The Indians begin a four-game series at home on Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Chicago is off Thursday before opening a three-game home series on Friday against the Texas Rangers.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-22 03:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain