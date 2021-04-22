Alexa
Orioles RF Anthony Santander goes on IL with ankle sprain

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 00:47
MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Santander was hurt running the bases in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Miami. X-rays were negative, and Hyde was relieved by a diagnosis.

“I was really pleased with the results we got,” he said. “I was thinking the worst.”

The Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from the alternate training site at Double-A Bowie.

Updated : 2021-04-22 02:13 GMT+08:00

