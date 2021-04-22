Alexa
Real Madrid's Valverde tests positive for the coronavirus

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 00:25
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Wednesday.

Valverde was dropped from the squad that will play at Cádiz later Wednesday in the Spanish league.

Coach Zinedine Zidane was already without seven other players because of injuries and suspensions, including captain Sergio Ramos, who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Central defender Raphael Varane has just recovered from the coronavirus and was expected to play in Cádiz.

Madrid is four points behind Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid.

Valverde is likely to miss Madrid's first leg against Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals next week.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

