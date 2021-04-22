Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US women to face Sweden in group stage in Olympic soccer

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 00:46
PSG's Neymar smiles during the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des P...
China's Wang Shuang, center left, celebrates with her teammate Wang Xiaoxue after scoring a penalty-kick against South Korea during their Asian qualif...

PSG's Neymar smiles during the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des P...

China's Wang Shuang, center left, celebrates with her teammate Wang Xiaoxue after scoring a penalty-kick against South Korea during their Asian qualif...

ZURICH (AP) — The United States will open the women’s Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against Sweden, the team that beat the World Cup champion Americans in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The two teams were drawn into Group G on Wednesday and will also play Australia and New Zealand at the Tokyo Games. The Oceania neighbors will also play on July 21, two days before the Olympics officially open.

Defending champion Germany did not qualify.

Host nation Japan was put into Group E with 2016 bronze medalist Canada, Britain and Chile. The Netherlands, which reached the 2019 World Cup final, will face Brazil, China and Zambia in Group F.

In the men's tournament, Olympic champion Brazil will face silver medalist Germany in Group D on July 22, one day before the opening ceremony. The group also includes Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Japan's men’s team was drawn into Group A with South Africa, Mexico and France, while Spain will face Argentina, Australia and Egypt in Group C. South Korea will take on New Zealand, Romania and Honduras in Group B.

The men’s tournament is for under-23 players, but teams can select three overage players.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-22 02:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain