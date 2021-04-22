Alexa
Police: 3 children ages 4 to 7 beheaded in Afghan capital

By Associated Press
2021/04/22 00:25
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Three children ages 4 to 7 were beheaded Wednesday inside their Kabul home, an Afghan official said, shocking even residents hardened by decades of war.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said investigators had no suspects in custody, but believed the killings were the result of a family feud. The children’s parents, neither of whom were at home at the time of the killing, told police they have no enemies.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, told police she had left the children alone while she attended a funeral. Her two boys, ages 4 and 5, and a 7-year-old daughter had returned home from school.

A family relative, Mohammad Roheen, said it appeared the perpetrator fed the children juice and biscuits before killing them. There was no evidence of forced entry.

Updated : 2021-04-22 02:12 GMT+08:00

