By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/22 00:01
Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Updated : 2021-04-22 02:11 GMT+08:00

