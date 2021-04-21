Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Publisher pauses release of new Philip Roth biography

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/21 23:00
Publisher pauses release of new Philip Roth biography

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of a new, bestselling biography about Philip Roth has temporarily halted the book's shipping and promotion as its author, Blake Bailey, faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

“These allegations are serious. In light of them, we have decided to pause the shipping and promotion of ‘Philip Roth: The Biography' pending any further information that may emerge,” according to a statement provided Wednesday to The Associated Press by W.W. Norton & Company.

Bailey, who has denied any wrongdoing, has already been dropped by his literary agency, the Story Factory. Bailey was a middle school teacher in New Orleans in the 1990s, and numerous former students have spoken out recently, alleging inappropriate and manipulative behavior at the time and saying he later pursued sexual relationships.

Bailey's book, released in early April, was among the most anticipated literary biographies in recent years and has appeared on the bestseller list of The New York Times and other outlets.

Updated : 2021-04-22 00:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain