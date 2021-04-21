Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

In war-torn Syria, Assad makes bid for 4th presidential term

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 22:34
FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, a Syrian election official waits for voters at a polling station with posters of President Bashar Assad duri...

FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, a Syrian election official waits for voters at a polling station with posters of President Bashar Assad duri...

BEIRUT (AP) — President Bashar Assad formally announced Wednesday he will run for reelection in war-torn Syria, and was expected to win a fourth seven-year term in the largely symbolic May 26 vote.

The elections would be the second held during the course of the country's 10-year conflict and the second following a constitutional change that allows for multiple candidates to run for the top job.

But Assad, who has been in office for over 21 years, is unlikely to face any serious competition. In the last elections in 2014, he faced two contenders and won by a landslide, securing nearly 90% of the vote.

Many Western countries have placed Assad and his allies on a sanctions list and view the elections as a sham aimed at giving the incumbent president a veneer of legitimacy.

Divided and exiled, Syria's opposition is effectively barred from fielding any candidates. The 2014 constitutional amendment allowing for multiple candidates includes the conditions that any candidate must have lived in Syria for the past 10 years and cannot have any other citizenship.

So far, five candidates, including the country's first woman, have submitted their names as candidates for the top job. Lawmakers must approve who can run. Parliament confirmed Assad's submission as a candidate Wednesday.

Assad, 55, took office after his father, Hafez passed away following 30 years ruling the country. After initially promising reforms, he tightened his grip on power.

Inspired by other protests in the region in 2011, Syrians took to the streets demanding more freedoms but were met with a brutal crackdown. Syria then descended into a civil conflict that has left it torn, its infrastructure in ruins and half its population displaced inside or outside the country.

Nearly half a million people have been killed, foreign troops and fighters are based in different parts of Syria and nearly 80% of the population lives in poverty.

The legitimacy of the upcoming elections will undoubtedly be questioned.

Under a U.N. resolution for a political resolution of the conflict, a new constitution should be drafted and approved in a public referendum before U.N.-monitored presidential elections are to take place. But little progress has been made on the drafting committee and Assad continues to have the backing of Russia and Iran.

Updated : 2021-04-22 00:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain