Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 22:15
Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A white Louisiana school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child's mother complained to school officials.

WWL-TV reported that 11-year-old Rashad Gabriel had a face mask below his nose and told a driver he was out of breath after running to catch a bus to Trist Middle School in St. Bernard Parish, located in metro New Orleans, on April 9.

“Since George Floyd, that’s what you all say, but I don’t see a knee on your neck,” the driver replied, according to the child's mother, Rose Gabriel. Other children heard the statement, which also was captured on a video surveillance system on the vehicle.

The mother reported it, and School Superintendent Doris Voitier said the driver no longer works for the system.

“What she said is offensive and inappropriate. It was racially insensitive. And we took appropriate action,” said Voitier, who declined comment on whether the driver, who wasn't identified publicly, was fired or resigned.

Rose Gabriel welcomed the quick action. “It made me relieved that I know she’s no longer on the bus with my son or anybody else’s child,” she said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in Floyd’s killing, which set off mass protests around the world.

Updated : 2021-04-22 00:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain