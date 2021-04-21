Alexa
Pakistan holds on to win 1st T20 vs. Zimbabwe

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 21:53
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan held on to win the first Twenty20 against Zimbabwe on Wednesday by managing to defend a modest total of 149-7.

Zimbabwe only got 138-7 in reply after Usman Qadir's 3-29 thwarted the home team at Harare Sports Club and gave Pakistan an 11-run victory.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan batted through the Pakistan innings for his 82 not out from 61 balls. The next best score was 15 from Danish Aziz on his T20 debut.

Zimbabwe was sloppy in the field and dropped several catches but still appeared to have done enough for a realistic shot at victory by limiting Pakistan.

That didn't happen as Zimbabwe folded with the bat.

Qadir's third wicket — Regis Chakabva lbw for three — left Zimbabwe 95-6 in the 14th over and Pakistan closed it out.

The teams will play one more T20 and then a two-test series.

