Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Looking back at fiery George Floyd protests

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/21 22:08
AP PHOTOS: Looking back at fiery George Floyd protests

The protests raged night after night, starting in Minneapolis and swiftly spreading across the U.S. and around the world in the days after George Floyd's death.

Nearly a year later, the police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck was convicted of murder Tuesday, and crowds filled city streets again, this time to celebrate the verdict. But the images of the 2020 demonstrations still crackle with tension: protesters with raised fists, police brandishing weapons and tear gas, and fires burning.

In those first nights of the renewed protest movement, some demonstrators held up signs with Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.” At one point, officers abandoned a Minneapolis police station to the crowds, and demonstrators torched it.

After being exposed to tear gas, some protesters doused their faces with milk. Others set off fireworks. Businesses were ransacked.

Graffiti on city walls called police murderers. In one highly symbolic image, a protester carried a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress.

Updated : 2021-04-22 00:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain