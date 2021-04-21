Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 12 6 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-2 6-5 6-1
Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2 ½ 6-4 W-5 3-4 7-4
Baltimore 8 9 .471 2 4-6 W-1 1-6 7-3
Toronto 7 10 .412 3 4-6 L-3 3-3 4-7
New York 6 10 .375 5 3-7 W-1 4-6 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 9 7 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-2 7-5 2-2
Chicago 9 9 .500 1 5-5 W-1 3-3 6-6
Cleveland 8 8 .500 1 5-5 L-1 4-2 4-6
Detroit 6 10 .375 3 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-7
Minnesota 6 10 .375 3 2-8 L-3 2-5 4-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 11 7 .611 _ _ 10-0 W-10 7-6 4-1
Seattle 11 7 .611 _ _ 7-3 L-1 6-5 5-2
Los Angeles 9 6 .600 ½ _ 5-5 W-1 6-3 3-3
Texas 8 10 .444 3 5-5 L-1 3-6 5-4
Houston 7 9 .438 3 2-8 L-2 1-5 6-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 5 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-1 3-4
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 2 3-7 L-2 7-4 1-5
Miami 7 9 .438 2 6-3 L-2 3-7 4-2
Atlanta 7 10 .412 3 4-6 L-1 3-4 4-6
Washington 6 9 .400 3 5-5 W-1 4-5 2-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ _ 4-5 L-1 7-2 2-4
Milwaukee 10 7 .588 _ _ 7-3 W-2 4-5 6-2
St. Louis 8 9 .471 2 2 3-7 L-1 2-4 6-5
Chicago 7 9 .438 4-6 W-1 5-5 2-4
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 6-4 W-1 4-3 3-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _ _ 8-2 W-1 6-0 8-4
San Francisco 11 6 .647 _ 7-3 W-3 5-1 6-5
San Diego 10 9 .526 1 4-6 L-2 5-7 5-2
Arizona 6 10 .375 7 4-5 W-1 2-3 4-7
Colorado 5 12 .294 5 2-8 W-1 5-6 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

Colorado 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-22 00:40 GMT+08:00

