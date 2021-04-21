All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|6-5
|6-1
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-5
|3-4
|7-4
|Baltimore
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|1-6
|7-3
|Toronto
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|4-7
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-6
|2-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|9
|7
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|7-5
|2-2
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|6-6
|Cleveland
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|4-6
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|3½
|3-7
|L-4
|3-3
|3-7
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|3½
|2-8
|L-3
|2-5
|4-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-10
|7-6
|4-1
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-5
|5-2
|Los Angeles
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|6-3
|3-3
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|3-6
|5-4
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|2½
|2-8
|L-2
|1-5
|6-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-1
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|7-4
|1-5
|Miami
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|2½
|6-3
|L-2
|3-7
|4-2
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|2½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|3-4
|4-6
|Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|4-5
|2-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|_
|4-5
|L-1
|7-2
|2-4
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|4-5
|6-2
|St. Louis
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|2-4
|6-5
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-5
|2-4
|Pittsburgh
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|4-3
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|14
|4
|.778
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|6-0
|8-4
|San Francisco
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|5-1
|6-5
|San Diego
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|5-7
|5-2
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|3½
|4-5
|W-1
|2-3
|4-7
|Colorado
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
|5
|2-8
|W-1
|5-6
|0-6
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7
Colorado 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Houston 2
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.