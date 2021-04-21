Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 14-6-2 15-7-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106 19-2-2 10-11-2 7-3-0
Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132 17-3-2 12-11-1 6-3-1
Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110 14-6-3 12-6-3 7-2-1
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124 11-7-3 12-10-3 6-2-2
Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 9-10-4 11-8-3 3-4-3
New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157 4-17-3 10-8-3 1-9-0
Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156 5-15-4 7-12-3 5-4-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108 16-3-4 14-7-1 6-2-2
Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126 16-4-3 14-8-2 6-3-1
Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121 17-6-0 13-8-2 5-5-0
Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132 14-9-0 11-12-1 6-4-0
Dallas 45 19 14 12 50 130 113 12-6-8 7-8-4 6-2-2
Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144 11-8-2 10-12-3 5-5-0
Detroit 48 16 25 7 39 107 153 10-10-4 6-15-3 4-4-2
Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163 8-8-7 7-16-2 1-8-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100 17-4-2 15-7-0 8-2-0
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 18-4-2 12-5-2 9-1-0
Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117 17-4-0 11-9-3 7-2-1
Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146 11-9-3 9-12-2 4-6-0
St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 7-10-4 12-8-2 3-6-1
San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152 8-10-2 10-12-3 3-6-1
Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 8-9-4 9-11-2 4-6-0
Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151 5-16-4 9-10-3 3-6-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 46 28 13 5 61 150 126 14-7-3 14-6-2 5-3-2
Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 11-7-2 16-8-1 6-3-1
Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121 14-8-0 13-7-2 6-2-2
Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123 10-10-2 9-5-7 3-7-0
Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 10-10-1 9-13-2 4-6-0
Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125 11-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166 9-10-4 7-16-0 4-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 5, Columbus 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 7, New Jersey 6

Dallas 5, Detroit 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-22 00:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
WMA votes in favor of Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain
2 Taiwanese cargo crewmen test positive for COVID, source of infection uncertain