All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 14-6-2 15-7-2 6-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106 19-2-2 10-11-2 7-3-0 Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132 17-3-2 12-11-1 6-3-1 Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110 14-6-3 12-6-3 7-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124 11-7-3 12-10-3 6-2-2 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 9-10-4 11-8-3 3-4-3 New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157 4-17-3 10-8-3 1-9-0 Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156 5-15-4 7-12-3 5-4-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108 16-3-4 14-7-1 6-2-2 Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126 16-4-3 14-8-2 6-3-1 Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121 17-6-0 13-8-2 5-5-0 Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132 14-9-0 11-12-1 6-4-0 Dallas 45 19 14 12 50 130 113 12-6-8 7-8-4 6-2-2 Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144 11-8-2 10-12-3 5-5-0 Detroit 48 16 25 7 39 107 153 10-10-4 6-15-3 4-4-2 Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163 8-8-7 7-16-2 1-8-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100 17-4-2 15-7-0 8-2-0 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 18-4-2 12-5-2 9-1-0 Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117 17-4-0 11-9-3 7-2-1 Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146 11-9-3 9-12-2 4-6-0 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 7-10-4 12-8-2 3-6-1 San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152 8-10-2 10-12-3 3-6-1 Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 8-9-4 9-11-2 4-6-0 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151 5-16-4 9-10-3 3-6-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 46 28 13 5 61 150 126 14-7-3 14-6-2 5-3-2 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 11-7-2 16-8-1 6-3-1 Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121 14-8-0 13-7-2 6-2-2 Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123 10-10-2 9-5-7 3-7-0 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 10-10-1 9-13-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125 11-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166 9-10-4 7-16-0 4-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 5, Columbus 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 7, New Jersey 6

Dallas 5, Detroit 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.