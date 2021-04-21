All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 20 14 5 1 0 29 65 45 Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56 Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74 Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Cleveland 18 11 6 1 0 23 72 53 Grand Rapids 19 10 6 3 0 23 64 57 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 21 12 8 1 0 25 76 60 Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Utica 15 8 6 0 1 17 49 53 Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 28 20 8 0 0 40 89 66 San Diego 33 20 13 0 0 40 112 103 Bakersfield 29 18 10 0 1 37 102 77 San Jose 28 12 10 4 2 30 81 95 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 1

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 3

Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.