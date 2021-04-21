Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 6 .667 _
Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2
Baltimore 8 9 .471
Toronto 7 10 .412
New York 6 10 .375 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 7 .563 _
Chicago 9 9 .500 1
Cleveland 8 8 .500 1
Detroit 6 10 .375 3
Minnesota 6 10 .375 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 11 7 .611 _
Seattle 11 7 .611 _
Los Angeles 9 6 .600 ½
Texas 8 10 .444 3
Houston 7 9 .438 3

___

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7

Colorado 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-22 00:39 GMT+08:00

