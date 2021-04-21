Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/21 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 21, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;WSW;15;77%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;NE;8;28%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy, not as warm;27;11;Sunny and nice;25;11;WNW;19;34%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;19;13;Decreasing clouds;18;12;W;10;67%;44%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;12;2;Some sun returning;10;2;N;16;59%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunlit and warmer;16;0;Partly sunny;13;2;ESE;8;48%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;30;15;Nice with sunshine;28;15;E;18;23%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;11;-4;Sunny, but chilly;8;-3;E;16;44%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;High clouds;31;21;E;16;49%;12%;3

Athens, Greece;Turning sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;21;12;S;11;46%;26%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;19;15;Sunny intervals;20;12;WNW;12;61%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun, very hot;41;24;Turning cloudy, hot;37;23;NNW;20;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;35;23;Morning showers;33;24;SSW;11;71%;94%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;21;A t-storm around;31;22;WSW;7;61%;71%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;34;27;High clouds;36;27;SSW;10;61%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Occasional rain;15;11;Spotty showers;16;9;NE;24;73%;67%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;21;12;Rain and drizzle;18;9;ENE;10;60%;60%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Variable clouds;19;7;SW;7;54%;44%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;16;4;Spotty showers;10;4;WNW;21;53%;72%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;22;12;Rather cloudy;21;12;SE;10;57%;71%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;SSW;8;49%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;18;7;A shower and t-storm;14;3;NNW;18;68%;64%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;16;1;Some sun returning;12;1;NE;9;61%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warmer;17;5;Periods of sun;20;7;SSW;13;62%;74%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;18;3;A shower and t-storm;17;2;NW;12;79%;62%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;A shower in the a.m.;24;21;NE;14;69%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;NE;8;52%;71%;3

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;24;15;Cloudy;23;17;NE;14;49%;12%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy with some sun;29;14;Breezy in the p.m.;30;14;NE;21;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;24;13;NW;8;71%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;ESE;6;59%;14%;13

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;35;28;Partly sunny;35;27;S;15;61%;4%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain/snow showers;6;0;Sunshine and warmer;13;6;SW;14;37%;11%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;SW;11;75%;93%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, cooler;11;5;Mostly cloudy;10;4;W;26;48%;25%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;25;19;Rather cloudy;25;19;NNW;18;79%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cool;17;10;Cloudy;20;15;SSE;15;43%;66%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;31;24;Showers around;31;24;SSE;20;76%;77%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny intervals;31;20;Hazy sun;34;22;NE;9;36%;4%;11

Denver, United States;A snow shower, cold;2;-3;Partly sunny, cool;10;2;SW;11;72%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;37;24;SSE;13;69%;61%;11

Dili, East Timor;Spotty p.m. showers;34;22;A p.m. shower or two;32;22;SSE;7;66%;70%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;12;5;Mostly sunny;12;3;E;16;61%;0%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;NNE;13;31%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;21;16;Spotty showers;22;16;W;19;73%;62%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SE;17;82%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;ENE;9;45%;15%;8

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;32;23;A shower in spots;28;24;NE;14;71%;42%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;11;2;Mainly cloudy;9;2;ESE;16;64%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Plenty of clouds;33;27;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;8;81%;86%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and beautiful;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;WSW;10;67%;11%;12

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;29;22;A passing shower;29;23;ENE;20;54%;59%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;38;24;Partly sunny;33;22;SE;8;43%;14%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Showers around;22;15;NNE;19;60%;77%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;15;8;Sunny;17;7;SSE;11;74%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;24;A shower in spots;33;24;ESE;10;62%;46%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and hot;39;27;Partly sunny;35;26;NNW;15;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;12;Partial sunshine;22;12;NW;8;38%;11%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;24;8;Breezy in the p.m.;21;5;N;16;24%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Very warm;37;26;W;18;46%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower;22;14;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;11;SW;8;58%;43%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;41;28;Plenty of sun;41;29;NNW;8;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;13;6;A shower and t-storm;18;5;SW;15;64%;84%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;31;24;A shower;31;24;N;15;58%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;A t-storm around;34;23;NNW;9;65%;65%;11

Kolkata, India;Turning cloudy, warm;38;27;Clouds and sun;34;26;SSE;10;54%;27%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;7;75%;75%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;2;A p.m. shower or two;14;2;N;12;56%;70%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;33;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;12;70%;50%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;18;Mostly sunny;21;18;SSE;11;78%;11%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain this afternoon;18;12;Partly sunny;21;13;SSW;9;65%;35%;8

London, United Kingdom;A shower;14;3;Mostly sunny;13;3;E;16;52%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy and cooler;17;13;Cool with low clouds;18;13;SW;10;58%;37%;3

Luanda, Angola;Humid;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;S;10;75%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;19;11;Spotty showers;17;10;NE;6;64%;68%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;WSW;14;67%;68%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;25;SE;7;80%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;N;10;61%;76%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;16;10;Partly sunny;17;12;WNW;15;63%;34%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;SW;10;25%;1%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;29;21;Brief showers;28;24;NE;15;61%;75%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;15;4;A shower and t-storm;14;1;WSW;17;75%;68%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SSE;11;67%;64%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;26;18;Mostly cloudy;25;18;NE;19;59%;6%;4

Montreal, Canada;Periods of snow;1;-1;A little a.m. snow;6;2;WSW;30;48%;58%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;9;6;A shower or two;16;8;SSE;15;60%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Periods of sun;32;28;Partly sunny;34;28;N;13;66%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A stray t-shower;25;16;NE;12;71%;75%;7

New York, United States;A severe t-storm;18;2;Windy and cooler;11;5;WNW;40;29%;13%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;25;9;Sunny and nice;25;10;WNW;11;45%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;0;-4;Breezy in the p.m.;5;-4;NNE;21;52%;5%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;10;NNE;12;33%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Partly sunny;10;2;NNW;17;31%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of snow;3;-2;Winds subsiding;7;0;W;31;37%;8%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;25;A morning t-storm;29;25;E;17;80%;74%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;Partial sunshine;31;24;NW;11;71%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;ENE;12;82%;100%;7

Paris, France;Thundershowers;18;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;NE;17;54%;1%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;15;High clouds;26;17;E;16;46%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;37;27;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;8;75%;73%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;A morning t-storm;32;24;NNE;13;74%;63%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;A passing shower;34;21;S;12;46%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Thundershowers;16;3;Cooler;11;3;WNW;18;45%;32%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, warm;27;11;Cloudy and warm;26;14;NW;11;39%;61%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;19;10;Showers, some heavy;19;11;SSW;13;73%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;21;11;NE;8;74%;30%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;ESE;10;79%;65%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A thick cloud cover;8;5;Rain and drizzle;7;6;SE;29;81%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;14;4;Spotty showers;10;2;SSW;21;55%;88%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;25;22;A couple of showers;26;20;WNW;13;71%;83%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;38;24;SSE;12;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;9;Cloudy, a shower;15;8;NW;6;86%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Warmer;15;4;SSE;9;61%;75%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;16;10;WSW;22;64%;4%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;27;18;Humid with some sun;26;18;ENE;18;71%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;24;A passing shower;29;24;ESE;21;69%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;18;A passing shower;24;17;W;11;90%;59%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;25;13;Sun, some clouds;26;13;ENE;10;20%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;20;6;Decreasing clouds;18;8;SW;5;48%;26%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;31;22;A passing shower;30;22;NE;13;67%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Afternoon rain;15;11;Spotty showers;20;11;ENE;8;65%;64%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;21;9;Partly sunny, cooler;16;8;SSW;10;66%;14%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;28;14;Cloudy and very warm;26;16;WNW;9;39%;58%;3

Shanghai, China;Windy and warm;24;17;Rain and drizzle;23;17;SE;31;83%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;12;77%;91%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;14;3;Partly sunny;18;7;SSW;9;52%;66%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;24;A stray shower;30;25;E;21;65%;67%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;15;1;Rain and snow;6;1;NW;20;82%;90%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;WSW;18;43%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, windy;31;24;Breezy and humid;31;23;ESE;23;62%;39%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;13;3;Showers around;11;2;SSE;13;58%;70%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with clearing;16;7;Plenty of sun;20;9;NE;9;49%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;24;13;A stray a.m. t-storm;19;9;NNW;12;74%;87%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;WNW;12;15%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler but pleasant;23;14;Turning sunny;22;13;NNE;14;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;17;6;Periods of rain;18;12;SE;7;55%;88%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;22;12;Windy in the p.m.;27;10;ENE;24;22%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Breezy, morning snow;5;0;Windy with some sun;7;2;W;33;49%;7%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;27;20;Breezy in the a.m.;30;20;ESE;22;29%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;23;15;Cloudy;22;15;NNW;8;61%;77%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;-6;Sunny and nice;16;-2;NNW;12;49%;58%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;18;7;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;E;9;45%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;19;7;A shower and t-storm;13;4;WNW;13;73%;66%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;36;25;Very hot;38;26;SSW;6;51%;19%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;17;3;Partly sunny, cooler;12;1;WSW;17;58%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;17;5;Cooler;11;2;WSW;22;52%;31%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sun;17;12;Mostly sunny;19;15;NNW;14;72%;3%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;38;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;W;10;56%;14%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;26;11;A t-storm around;25;10;ENE;9;44%;45%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-21 21:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel