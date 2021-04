Wednesday At Garanti Koza Arena Istanbul Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay ISTANBUL (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tennis Championship Istanbul at Garanti Koza Arena (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Lara Arruabarrena (3), Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva and Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Zheng Saisai, China, and En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.