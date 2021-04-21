Alexa
Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan drop out of Super League

By TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/21 18:19
A woman takes a snapshot in front Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A group of 12 elite English...

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan both decided to drop out of the Super League on Wednesday.

The moves came a day after the six Premier League clubs gave up on the controversial breakaway competition, leaving only four other clubs possibly still involved.

Atlético said the decision was made after its board of directors met on Wednesday.

The Spanish club said it “decided to formally communicate the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to formalize its participation in the project.”

Inter said the club was committed to delivering the best soccer experience for fans because “innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation.”

“Our commitment with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change,” the Italian club said.

Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona were also involved in the Super League, along with Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-21 20:06 GMT+08:00

