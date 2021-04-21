Alexa
Apple supplier Quanta Computer from Taiwan hit by ransomware attack

Quanta refuses to pay US$50 million for stolen Apple product blueprints

  166
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/21 18:41
Ransomware red button on keyboard (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based laptop and electronic hardware manufacturer Quanta Computer confirmed on Wednesday (April 21) it encountered a ransomware attack involving Apple assets but said operations have not been affected by the incident.

Bleeping Computer reported ransomware gang REvil attempted to extort Apple and Quanta, asking them to buy back allegedly stolen product blueprints or have them leaked online. The perpetrators demanded either a ransom of US$50 million by April 27 or US$100 million after the countdown ends.

Apple’s partner Quanta Computer rejected the demand and refused to communicate with the gang, according to the report. Quanta makes a range of Apple products spanning Apple Macbook and Apple Watch.

The Taiwanese original design manufacturer said in a statement that a limited number of servers were targeted by malware, but the affected systems have been repaired and services restored. The company has reported the breach to law enforcement and is working to boost its cybersecurity defenses, wrote UDN.

Quanta Computer has business ties with a list of high-profile companies including Apple, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon, Sony, Toshiba, and LG.

Acer, another Taiwan-based electronics and laptop manufacturer, fell victim to a ransomware attack also carried out by REvil in March. The incident reportedly involved a record high ransom of US$50 million for the computer giant to retrieve confidential files.
