2021 Touch Taiwan trade show opens at Nangang Exhibition Center

2021 Touch Taiwan exhibition opens at Nangang Exhibition Center on April 21. 2021 Touch Taiwan exhibition opens at Nangang Exhibition Center on April 21. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Touch Taiwan exhibition officially opened Wednesday (April 21) at Taipei's Nangang Exhibition Center, making a strong comeback after a one-year hiatus brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Billed as the world's leading exhibition for global display manufacturers, the event provides a platform for 296 suppliers from Taiwan and around the world to showcase their latest innovations and services to attract foreign buyers. The show is taking place both physically and virtually until April 23 and 28, respectively.

A wide range of industries behind the digital manufacturing revolution will be featured, including semiconductor, optoelectronics, smart production, automation, robots, materials and components, machine vision, and electronics manufacturing equipment.

With five thematic exhibit areas (Advanced Equipment, Display and Solution, Smart Manufacturing, Industrial Material, and Startup Innovation), the trade show will be led by Taiwan's biggest LCD panel makers — AU Optronics and Innolux — as well as international heavyweights such as Corning, Merck, Ennostar, and E Ink Holdings.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) expressed hope that Taiwan can become the "kingdom of smart display" by securing 5G and technologies like artificial intelligence, internet of things, augmented reality, virtual reality, and 8K resolution through interdisciplinary cooperation. He said such an effort will allow the nation to move toward its goal of being a "smart country."

For more information about 2021 Touch Taiwan, visit this website.



Vice President Lai Ching-te speaks during opening ceremony of 2021 Touch Taiwan. (CNA photo)



Electronic ink technology can be used to create poster-like digital menus. (E Ink Holdings photo)



AU Optronics showcasing ALED technologies for home entertainment applications. (AU Optronics photo)



Panel featuring 144Hz refresh rate allows smooth, seamless dynamic image display. (AU Optronics photo)