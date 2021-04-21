Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese teacher orders students to bark like dogs

Tardiness to Chiayi dance class met with bizarre penalty

  416
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/21 17:00
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A junior high school teacher in Chiayi County who allegedly punished tardy students by ordering them to bark like dogs has triggered a backlash from parents, causing the county’s education authorities to launch an investigation.

A Chiayi resident took to Facebook on Monday (April 19) to write that their child, a junior high school student, was met with unusual treatment after arriving late to dance class, CNA reported. The student, along with other latecomers, was locked outside the classroom, where it was made clear entry would not be granted until the magic words were offered, which happened to be dog barks.

“Couldn’t other forms of punishment be used rather than humiliating students like this?” the parent of the canine chorister wrote.

The Chiayi Educational Department said it had received reports of the incident and had dispatched inspectors to the school to determine whether the teacher was in breach of any laws.

For its part, the school said the teacher, surnamed Tsai (蔡), claimed to be unaware of any potentially demeaning implications related to dog barking, which was meant to be more of a warning than a punishment.

The school promised it would follow disciplinary measures stipulated by the Ministry of Education to the letter in the future and that this particular incident would not recur.
Chiayi County
dogs
Taiwan
education
dance class
bizarre
punishment
discipline

RELATED ARTICLES

9 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
9 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/21 09:22
Pandemic driving demand for Taiwan’s tech products, services
Pandemic driving demand for Taiwan’s tech products, services
2021/04/20 19:31
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
Typhoon Surigae to come closest to Taiwan on April 22
2021/04/20 18:03
New ambassador from Belize presents credentials to Taiwan president
New ambassador from Belize presents credentials to Taiwan president
2021/04/20 16:44
Sotheby's to collaborate with Taiwanese 'King of Mandopop' Jay Chou
Sotheby's to collaborate with Taiwanese 'King of Mandopop' Jay Chou
2021/04/20 14:39

Updated : 2021-04-21 18:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
Taiwan struck by magnitude 6.2, 5.8 earthquakes 3 minutes apart
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
HK actor Anthony Wong receives Taiwan employment gold card
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Taiwan has lowest birth rate in world: CIA
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Australia mulls military options in event China invades Taiwan
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Taiwan's homegrown vaccines effective against COVID variants
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Magma chamber located 8 km beneath Taipei's Yangmingshan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
98-year-old Taiwanese man is world’s oldest badminton player
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Rockslides, falling shelves reported after twin quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel
Fire breaks out in Taipei's Palais de Chine Hotel