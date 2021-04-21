Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek may be first to release 4 nm chipsets in Q4 2021

MediaTek’s newest chip rumored to be made using TSMC’s 4 nm process

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/21 15:32
MediaTek chip (MediaTek photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek could launch its first 4 nm chipset by the end of the year, which will reportedly be made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) 4 nm process.

According to UDN, production is slated to begin during the fourth quarter of this year or at the start of 2022. This is in line with TSMC’s production schedule for its 4 nm process, which appears will be ready for volume production in the fourth quarter, instead of early 2022 as was originally planned, according to Digitimes.

MediaTek has reportedly already received orders for its 4 nm chips from Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo, UDN reported. The 4 nm chips come with a price tag of around US$80 per unit compared to between US$30 and US$35 for the current 5 nm chipsets.

Responding to the media reports, MediaTek said it could not comment on the development of its latest chipset nor what process node it would be employing. The company only stressed that TSMC has always been an important partner.

In 2020, MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm to become the top smartphone chipset supplier for the first time.
