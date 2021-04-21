AP PHOTOS: India being overrun by its massive virus surge

A man watches the cremation of his relative who died of COVID-19, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. India has been overwhelmed by hundreds ... A man watches the cremation of his relative who died of COVID-19, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. India has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, bringing pain, fear and agony to many lives as lockdowns have been placed in Delhi and other cities around the country.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Health workers rest in between cremating COVID-19 victims in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021.

Migrant workers cross a pedestrian bridge leading to a bus station as they walk to board buses for their respective villages following a lockdown for six days in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

An elderly woman waits to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

A notice informing about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on the gate of a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 as others await their turn at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 19, 2021.

Empty tankers are loaded on a train wagon at the Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, before they are transported to collect liquid medical oxygen from other states, Monday, April 19, 2021. The western Maharashtra state, which is worst hit by the coronavirus is facing a shortage of the gas used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A COVID-19 patient waits inside an autorickshaw to be attended to and admitted into a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participate in an election rally ahead of the third phase of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India, Monday, April 5, 2021. India's election authorities announced voting in five states starting massive campaign rallies and roadshows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as well as opposition politicians with tens of thousands of supporters with no masks and social distancing.

Health workers prepare to take out bodies of six victims of COVID-19 from an ambulance for cremation in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021.

People watch from a distance as a worker cremates the body of their relative who died of COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 19, 2021.

A street is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 10, 2021.

A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in queues to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

A municipal worker in personal protective suit performs last rites during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Health worker carry patients to shift them from a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to another hospital to vacate the bed for new patients, at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Naked Hindu holy men take holy dips in the Ganges River during Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, in Haridwar, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Monday, April 12, 2021. They believe that a dip in holy water will wash away their sins and prevent rebirth. One prominent Hindu religious leader died of COVID-19.

A worker cleans a newly set up C0VID- 19 hospital at Science Center in Mumbai, India, Tuesday April 13, 2021.

India’s Health Ministry reported 295,041 new cases on Wednesday with 2,023 deaths, taking total fatalities to 182,553. India has since the start of the pandemic recorded 15.6 million cases, the second highest behind the United States.

Newly reported cases have exceeded 200,000 each day for a week — with people being infected faster than they can be tested.

“This time, infection is spreading so fast that people are not getting time to get medicines. Many people are dying before we can get a test report,” said Dr. S K Pandey of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Many have blamed politicians for allowing super-spreader events such as mass gatherings to take place.

Religious leaders and hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus descended on the banks of the Ganges River in the northern Indian city of Haridwar last month for a major Kumbh festival. They believe that a dip in holy water will wash away their sins and prevent rebirth. One prominent Hindu religious leader died of COVID-19 shortly after.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as well as opposition politicians took part in mass election rallies in five populous states with with tens of thousands of supporters not wearing masks or social distancing.

Tens of thousands of farmers protesting new agricultural reform laws have been camping on the outskirts of the Indian capital in crowded tents and makeshift townships since November.

Modi tried to boost spirits in a nationwide address on Tuesday night by saying the government and the pharmaceutical industry were stepping up efforts to meet the shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, tests and vaccines.

But, he admitted, the "surge in infections has come like a storm and a big battle lies ahead.”